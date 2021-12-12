 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

