Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
