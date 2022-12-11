This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
