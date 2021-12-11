This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, States…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine t…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …