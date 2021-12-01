Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degr…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expe…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 t…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville ar…