Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.