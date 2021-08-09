For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96.06. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
