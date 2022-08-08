This evening in Statesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesvil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…