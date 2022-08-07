For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.