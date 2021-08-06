Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Sta…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear sk…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. It l…