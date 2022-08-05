This evening in Statesville: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
