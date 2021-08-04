 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

