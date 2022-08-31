Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
