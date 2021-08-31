This evening's outlook for Statesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
