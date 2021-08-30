This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
