This evening's outlook for Statesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
