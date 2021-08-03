 Skip to main content
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

