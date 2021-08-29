This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. T…
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for h…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high tempe…