Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

