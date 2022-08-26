Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.