For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.11. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
