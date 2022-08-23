 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

