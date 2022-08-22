This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
