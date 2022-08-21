Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.