Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

