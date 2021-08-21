For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's weather f…
This evening in Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a…
Statesville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light an…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall.…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…