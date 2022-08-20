For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
