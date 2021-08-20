 Skip to main content
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Saturday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

