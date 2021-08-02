Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.