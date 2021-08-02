Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
