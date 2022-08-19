Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. …
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, St…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in S…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesvil…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'l…