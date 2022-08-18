This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
