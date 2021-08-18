Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.2. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's weather f…
This evening in Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall.…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Sta…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the making…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …