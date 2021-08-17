 Skip to main content
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

