This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
