This evening in Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the making…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Sta…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's weather f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable…
For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a…