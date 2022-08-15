For the drive home in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
