Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

