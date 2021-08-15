 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert