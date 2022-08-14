 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

