This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
