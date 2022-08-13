Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.