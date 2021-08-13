 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98.35. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert