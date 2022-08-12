This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
