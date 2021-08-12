This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98.3. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
