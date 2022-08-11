Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
