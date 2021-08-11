This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Thursday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
