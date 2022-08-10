Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
