This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Pe…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 5…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There…