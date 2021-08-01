This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
