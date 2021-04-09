Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.