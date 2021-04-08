 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

