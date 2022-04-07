This evening's outlook for Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expect…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's wea…
For the drive home in Statesville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 9…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomo…