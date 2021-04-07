 Skip to main content
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

