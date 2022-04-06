Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.