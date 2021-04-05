 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

